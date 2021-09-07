$154.43 Million in Sales Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to post sales of $154.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.50 million to $161.80 million. Nautilus posted sales of $155.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $689.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $648.50 million to $730.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $655.30 million, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $771.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%.

NLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist reduced their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Shares of NYSE NLS traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 931,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,544. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $331.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Nautilus by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

