1,871 Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,871 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 63.6% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,427,000 after acquiring an additional 286,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,163,000 after acquiring an additional 253,935 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 1,302.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after acquiring an additional 149,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Woodward news, Director David P. Hess acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WWD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Woodward stock opened at $119.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.34 and a 1-year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

