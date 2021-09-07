$194.12 Million in Sales Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to announce $194.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $198.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.83 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $175.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $781.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $772.27 million to $790.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $859.52 million, with estimates ranging from $847.54 million to $871.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRI traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.14. 80,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.42. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

