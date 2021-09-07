$196.30 Million in Sales Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to post sales of $196.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.00 million to $196.60 million. Select Energy Services posted sales of $101.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year sales of $706.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $715.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $895.75 million, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $907.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.05 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Select Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,016,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,302,000 after buying an additional 2,701,841 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after buying an additional 494,702 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

WTTR stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,442. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $573.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.82. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.58.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

