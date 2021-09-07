1World Trading 2.5% Lower This Week (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One 1World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0992 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a market cap of $3.69 million and $5,217.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1World has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1World alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00059509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00147146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.10 or 0.00744573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00044679 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World (1WO) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.