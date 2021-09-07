$21.96 Million in Sales Expected for Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to announce sales of $21.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.74 million. Howard Bancorp reported sales of $20.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full year sales of $87.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.03 million to $88.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $86.53 million, with estimates ranging from $84.69 million to $88.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

HBMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens cut shares of Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howard Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Shares of Howard Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,773. Howard Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 16.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

