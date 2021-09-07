2,286 Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Purchased by Bbva USA

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,286 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BOX by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,240 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BOX opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

