$270.85 Million in Sales Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will announce sales of $270.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $266.20 million to $275.68 million. Insulet posted sales of $234.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.80 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Barclays started coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

NASDAQ PODD traded up $4.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.27. 243,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,367. Insulet has a 12 month low of $198.14 and a 12 month high of $309.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -667.98 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Insulet by 832.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insulet (PODD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.