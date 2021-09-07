30,503 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $5,080,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $1,876,000.

OGN stock opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.36. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

