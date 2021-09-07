$330,000.00 in Sales Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will announce $330,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $350,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics also reported sales of $330,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.26 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.14. 686,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,337. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

