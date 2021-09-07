$37.35 Million in Sales Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will report $37.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.10 million. NanoString Technologies posted sales of $31.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year sales of $146.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $150.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $189.14 million, with estimates ranging from $184.40 million to $195.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Shares of NSTG traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.14. 179,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,899. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.81.

In related news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $7,769,883.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,190,703.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,214 shares of company stock worth $9,846,687. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Featured Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.