$376.90 Million in Sales Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce sales of $376.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $373.00 million and the highest is $380.80 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $329.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Man Group plc lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $71.66. The company had a trading volume of 52,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,465. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

