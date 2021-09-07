3,873 Shares in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,075,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,957,000 after acquiring an additional 659,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,040,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,497,000 after acquiring an additional 840,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,795,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,432,000 after acquiring an additional 182,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,395,000 after acquiring an additional 654,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,414,000 after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.43.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. On average, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

