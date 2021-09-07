39,766 Shares in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.09% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $11.00.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

