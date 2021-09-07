$4.23 Billion in Sales Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report $4.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.28 billion and the lowest is $4.19 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies reported sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $18.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.60 billion to $18.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $21.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,208 shares of company stock worth $111,416,657. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $4.26 on Thursday, reaching $337.57. 953,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,363. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $204.23 and a 12 month high of $347.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.63. The company has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

