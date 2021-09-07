$4.47 Billion in Sales Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will announce $4.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.53 billion and the lowest is $4.39 billion. The Charles Schwab reported sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $18.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.04 billion to $18.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.21 billion to $19.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Charles Schwab.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,971,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,435,359. The stock has a market cap of $130.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $2,102,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 547,569 shares of company stock valued at $39,880,275. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.