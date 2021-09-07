4,699 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Acquired by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYF. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

NYSE:SYF opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $52.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.