$52.80 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to report sales of $52.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $53.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $34.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $200.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $204.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $254.70 million, with estimates ranging from $222.20 million to $287.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.13.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.34. 2,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,634. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $108.50 and a twelve month high of $252.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,110 shares of company stock worth $1,898,382. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,311,000 after buying an additional 441,031 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,162,000 after buying an additional 354,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after buying an additional 227,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,152,000 after buying an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,867,000 after buying an additional 88,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

