$54.52 Million in Sales Expected for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will announce $54.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $52.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year sales of $167.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $167.00 million to $168.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $180.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 20.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 16.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

AGFS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 55,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,126. The stock has a market cap of $113.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

