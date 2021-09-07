$6.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to post sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $6.78 billion. Nokia reported sales of $6.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year sales of $26.18 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.58 billion to $27.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the second quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 66.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 121.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 138.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOK stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. 15,325,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,110,445. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

