$6.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will report sales of $6.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.36 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $3.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $22.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.95 billion to $23.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.75 billion to $29.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.55.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,404 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,532,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,650,000 after acquiring an additional 369,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,806,000 after acquiring an additional 359,430 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,928,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAD stock opened at $325.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $215.21 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $353.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

