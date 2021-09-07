6,022 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,650,000 after acquiring an additional 865,745 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after acquiring an additional 555,111 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,101,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,945,000 after acquiring an additional 491,700 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $195.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.47. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,592 shares of company stock worth $3,039,219 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

