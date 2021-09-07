$62.33 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to post sales of $62.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.70 million. PROS reported sales of $61.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $252.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.60 million to $253.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $281.41 million, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $301.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.62 million.

PRO stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.69. 292,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,849. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.68. PROS has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $51.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRO. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PROS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in PROS by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in PROS by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PROS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

