$7.77 Million in Sales Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to post $7.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.20 million and the lowest is $7.34 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $29.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.25 million to $30.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $41.52 million, with estimates ranging from $38.26 million to $44.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CASI shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 781.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,373 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1,211.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

CASI traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,106. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

