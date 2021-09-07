7,461 Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECH stock opened at $513.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $521.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.34%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total transaction of $3,360,091.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $351,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,866 shares of company stock valued at $25,591,867. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $572.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.91.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

