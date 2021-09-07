$79.41 Million in Sales Expected for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will post sales of $79.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.01 million and the highest is $79.80 million. The Bancorp posted sales of $74.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year sales of $317.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $315.72 million to $318.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $356.61 million, with estimates ranging from $354.07 million to $359.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ TBBK traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 288,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,302. The Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.45.

In other The Bancorp news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

