$8.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will report sales of $8.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.08 billion and the highest is $10.16 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $5.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $35.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.58 billion to $38.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $34.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.61 billion to $38.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAGP. Raymond James increased their price objective on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,448. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,019.00 and a beta of 2.21. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Plains GP by 207.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 56.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

