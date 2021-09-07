8,732 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 170,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,857. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of $93.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.