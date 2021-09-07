AAX Token (AAB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.53 Million

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. One AAX Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001568 BTC on exchanges. AAX Token has a market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $61,012.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AAX Token has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AAX Token

AAX Token (CRYPTO:AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

