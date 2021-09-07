ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 30.46.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBN shares. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 target price on ABB in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 target price on ABB in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 45 target price on ABB in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a CHF 33 target price on ABB in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 31 target price on ABB in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

