AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Up to $18.74

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.74, but opened at $19.89. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 11,966 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABCL. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $134,530,032.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,604,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,172,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,061,069 shares of company stock valued at $340,716,933 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 32.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

