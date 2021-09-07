Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $568,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Accenture by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 243,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,770,000 after purchasing an additional 32,823 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Accenture by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $341.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $344.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.17 and a 200-day moving average of $293.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.