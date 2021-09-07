Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 23.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,663 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 101.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,302,000 after acquiring an additional 714,751 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 55.2% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,893,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,125,000 after acquiring an additional 673,578 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,490,000 after buying an additional 628,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

ATVI stock traded down $2.89 on Tuesday, hitting $78.29. 473,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,137,458. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

