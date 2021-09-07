Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADGI) in the last few weeks:

8/31/2021 – Adagio Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Adagio Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Adagio Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Adagio Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

ADGI traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.75. 469,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,806. Adagio Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $44.69.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

