Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,226 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.1% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $663.64. 31,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,320. The company has a market cap of $316.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $625.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

