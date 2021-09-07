Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 858 Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,513,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,298,000 after purchasing an additional 93,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FOF opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

