Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Capri by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Capri by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.96.

In related news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.84.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

