Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,867,000 after buying an additional 2,051,115 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 309.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,207,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,396 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 83.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 868,484 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $16,373,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,156,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,051,000 after purchasing an additional 607,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th.

ORI stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other Old Republic International news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,259.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 107,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $2,861,456.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,094,718.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $61,054 and have sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.