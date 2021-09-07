Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWBI. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $46,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

