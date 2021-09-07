Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 131.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSJ opened at $157.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.93. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 52-week low of $114.63 and a 52-week high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

