Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) by 5,088.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,885 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

ZIM stock opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. Research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

