Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Mplx by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 122.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Mplx by 9.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 48.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Mplx by 12.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 26.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

MPLX opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.91. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 112.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.