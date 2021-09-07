AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Holdings Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AECOM were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,436,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,313,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in AECOM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,811,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,781,000 after acquiring an additional 39,280 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AECOM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AECOM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,314,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,271,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,891,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. AECOM has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.54.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. AECOM’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

