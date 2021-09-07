AiLink Token Reaches One Day Volume of $3,149.00 (ALI)

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One AiLink Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AiLink Token has a market capitalization of $231,174.31 and $3,149.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AiLink Token has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AiLink Token Coin Profile

AiLink Token is a coin. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 coins. AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . AiLink Token’s official website is ailink.in

According to CryptoCompare, “AiLink aims to directly break through six degrees of separation. Users can directly connect to or conclude transactions with any node on the network at a low cost, so that information and value can be effectively spread throughout the blockchain network. Then, publishers will achieve their goals, communicators will get token rewards, benefiting all nodes spread throughout the network. “

AiLink Token Coin Trading

