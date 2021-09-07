Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.050-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $15 million-$17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.92 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIRG. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

AIRG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.16. 301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,719. Airgain has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a market cap of $142.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

