Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Alarm.com worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $129,799.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,343.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $548,467.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,567.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,984. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $85.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.32. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. Analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

