Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Plans $1.12 Quarterly Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend payment by 22.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $208.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $209.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,046,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $169,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

