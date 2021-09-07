Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Albireo Pharma worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 144.0% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 60,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 22.8% in the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 13,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALBO. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

ALBO opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $571.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.