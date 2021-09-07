Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $827,000 Stock Holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in QAD were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of QAD by 8,641.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 58,589 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QAD by 395.1% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after buying an additional 419,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in QAD by 20.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QAD by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in QAD by 95.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

QADA stock opened at $87.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.01 and a beta of 1.31. QAD Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QADA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

