Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of DHT worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in DHT by 4.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DHT by 22.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 54.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 174,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 61,640 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of -0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

DHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.